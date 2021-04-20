Man jailed on auto larceny, other crimes

Phillip John Butner being held under large bond

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

A man who recently relocated to Mount Airy from West Virginia is now housed in the Surry County Jail under a large bond on major charges including vehicle theft.

Phillip John Butner, 32, officially listed with an address in Nemours, West Virginia, had been living on Mountain View Drive here, and was arrested Friday night near that location resulting from the stolen vehicle investigation.

“We were contacted by the King Police Department,” Mount Airy police Capt. Barry VanHoy said Tuesday, explaining that the charges against Butner encompass multiple jurisdictions including Forsyth and Stokes counties.

The case was triggered by the recent theft of a 2013 Ford F-150 pickup from an auto dealership outside the county. Its owner is listed as James Clayton, who operates Clayton Auto Sales on Patterson Avenue in Winston-Salem.

Based on accounts supplied by VanHoy, Butner and another person visited the dealership to test drive the pickup. This led to Butner driving away with it and the individual who had come with him also leaving the scene in the vehicle in which they had arrived.

The investigation subsequently centered on Mount Airy, where Butner had been living and working in the Mountain View Drive area off U.S. 601.

He was arrested Friday night on Main Drive nearby. This was accompanied by a large contingent of officers converging on Butner, who remained seated and handcuffed behind the stolen pickup in a yard at that location for a lengthy period as police processed the case.

The pickup later was turned over to its owner.

The suspect is charged with multiple felonies from a multi-county area including larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, larceny and a felony probation violation.

Butner also is facing misdemeanor violations including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer.

“He gave a false name when the officers apprehended him,” VanHoy explained regarding the latter charge.

“There’s probably going to be more charges (issued),” the Mount Airy Police Department captain said of the continuing investigation.

Butner is being held in the Surry County Jail under a $43,500 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court in Dobson on April 26.

In connection with the same investigation, Justin Joseph Codd, 28, whose official address also is listed the same as Butner’s in Nemours, West Virginia, was arrested later Friday night at a Mountain View Drive residence on a felony charge of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

The owner of the 2010 Hyundai Genesis passenger car involved was not available Tuesday.

Codd was jailed under a $7,500 secured bond and also is to be in Surry District Court on April 26.

