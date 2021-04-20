Pilot Elementary students learn Easter traditions

Mac Sutphin rolls his egg to start tie-dying his egg. (Submitted photo)

<p>Josiah Griffith cracks his cascarone over Ayden Deanda’s head. (Submitted photo)</p>

Kindergarten students at Pilot Mountain Elementary School enjoyed some hands-on activities after learning about how different cultures celebrate Easter earlier this month.

Students tie-dyed eggs with shaving cream and food coloring. Students also got to crack a cascarone over a classmates head. Cracking a cascarone over someone’s head is said to bring the recipient good luck throughout the year