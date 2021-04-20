Surry Central takes second in art competition

Delia Chavez’s winning sculpture, Fabric of Society.She was declared state champion for her work.

<p>Joy Tilley received Honorable Mention in collage for her work on Ruth Bader-Ginsburg.</p>

Surry Central High School grabbed runner-up honors in the recent North Carolina Scholastic Art Showcase, with one of its students snagging an honorable mention award and another declared state champion in her chosen media.

Because of COVID-19 public gathering restrictions, this year’s competition was held virtually, with Surry Central and other schools from around the state presenting their work via Facebook Live. An unlimited number of students in each school may participate in the school-level competition. Students are presented with a prompt and given about one month to create their submission. Media categories include painting, drawing, collage, photography, and other creative efforts. Electronic copies of submissions are sent to the competition with submissions from top teams and students from each category advancing to the state finals where they are evaluated by judges in a live exhibition.

This year’s prompt was 2020: Words and Actions Matter – An Indelible Moment.

Surry Central finished second in the state, coming in behind Myers Park High School of Charlotte.

Members of the team include Laken Creed, who competed in painting, Joshua Marion in drawing, Adora Dudley in printmaking, Lanie Fitzgerald in photography, Yadira Branch in mixed media, Emma Cooke in digital media, Joy Tilley in collage, and Delia Chavez in sculpture.

Individually Joy Tilley received Honorable Mention in collage for her work on Ruth Bader-Ginsburg. Delia Chavez was declared the State Champion in sculpture for her work, Fabric of Society.

“Ginsburg influenced many major court cases determining the expansion of women’s and LGBTQ+ rights,” Joy said in her artist statement accompanying the work. “As an artist, I attempted to capture a glimpse of her determination and her influence in calls to activism in the fight for justice and equality. I utilized a paper quilling technique, to create her likeness, along with traditional methods of collage and layering for the background.”

“My sculpture captures a moment where we can make a choice,” Delia’s artist statement said of her work. “I had hoped that anyone could envision their own hands in the work and realize their actions and words can help weave unity into a country that has seen much discord recently. The choices we make can influence many events around us. Will you choose to take part in the weaving or will you be one that pulls the threads?”