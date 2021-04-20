SCC offering Notary Public, drone classes

April 20, 2021 Mount Airy News

Surry Community College is offering a one-day, eight-hour course to prepare students to become a Notary Public in North Carolina.

The class will take place in Room YA-132, The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville, on Wednesday, April 28, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Topics will include notary qualifications, guidelines, and processes for notarizing documents. After passing the course test, students are eligible to submit an application to the Secretary of State to become a notary.

The cost of the class is $71, and the textbook fee is $28.52. For more information or to register, call 336-386-3584. In order to take this class, students must live or work in North Carolina, be at least 18 years old, possess a high school diploma or High School Equivalency degree, be able to read and write English, have no felony convictions (some misdemeanors apply) and have a valid driver’s license or N.C. State ID.

Surry Community College will offer a commercial drone operator class May 4 through May 22.

Commercial Drone Operator will meet online synchronously on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. May 4 through May 20, to prepare for the knowledge test of the FAA Part 107 sUAS (unmanned aerial systems) rating pilot’s license. The class will meet in person on Saturday, May 15 and Saturday, May 22, at Surry Community College, 630 S. Main Street, Dobson, for hands-on demonstration and flight practice.

This training will prepare learners for the Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS)/Drone Flight Certification. Upon completion, students will be prepared to sit for the FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot Knowledge Test and NCDOT UAS Operator Permit. The course will be taught utilizing the N.C. Department of Transportation Division of Aviation approved curriculum. Advance registration and payment of $71 are required.

Virginia residents will pay the same tuition rate as North Carolina students for this Workforce Training courses. For more information or to register for a class, call Susan Ratcliff at 336-386-3309 or email at ratcliffs@surry.edu. Individuals may register online at surry.edu.

There are grants and scholarship opportunities available to help pay for courses. Complete the form at surry.edu/funding to determine eligibility. Surry Community College can assist students with job search, job applications, and resumes.