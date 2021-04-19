Film festival participants honored

Tyler Mullins poses for a photo with his Best Overall award for his short film, “Birthday Boy,” during last week’s Surry Arts Council Film Festival. (Surry Arts Council photo)

Kate Deaton with her Best Documentary award for her film “Pollution.” (Surry Arts Council photo)

A scene from “Birthday Boy” which won the Best Overall award at the Surry Arts Council Film Festival. (Surry Arts Council photo)

Ken White at the control board, handling projection and technical support for the Surry Arts Council Film Festival. (Surry Arts Council photo)

More than 40 area high-school students attended the second annual Surry Arts Film Festival at the Historic Earle Theatre on Tuesday evening, April 13.

Mount Airy High School had five entries under the direction of Gena Ray, choral and theatre director. Surry Central High School had one entry. ‘

The in-person event was hosted by Surry Arts Council staff including Courtney Thompson welcoming and presenting the awards, and Ken White handling projection and technical support. Courtney noted that the event is sponsored by Surry Arts Council fundraisers for school programs as well as a Grassroots Grant from the NC Arts Council, a Division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

The Best Overall award was presented to Tyler Mullins and his team for “Birthday Boy.” Tyler attends Mount Airy High School. The short film depicts a brother cleaning his home after an eventful birthday party. A knock at the door during the clean-up tells us more than first meets the eye.

“The short film was excellent on many levels ranging from directing to production and editing to the final frame,” event organizers said.

The Best Documentary was awarded to Kate Deaton and her team. Kate attends Mount Airy High School. The documentary “Pollution” is a short film about kids entering a forest. The film shows that pollution has taken over their play space. The message that pollution is all around us and affects us in many ways is clearly shown in the film.

Students were encouraged to continue to express their vision and talent. Tanya Jones, Surry Arts Council Executive director, closed the show by expressing gratitude to Gena Ray, parents and students who made the event such a success. She also thanked Courtney and Ken White noting that White has probably seen more films in the past 30 years than anyone else in Surry County.

Students were encouraged to contact the Surry Arts Council for volunteer, theatre, and other opportunities. All those attending enjoyed popcorn and drinks.

For more information on school programming or movies at the Earle contact courtney@surryarts.org.