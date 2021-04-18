Harris named Principal of Year

April 18, 2021 John Peters II News 0

Amy Harris

DOBSON — Amy Harris, principal of Pilot Mountain Middle School, has been named the Surry County Schools 2021-2022 Principal of the Year. She is in her third year as principal at Pilot Mountain Middle and has been an educator for 19 years.

Harris was surprised with the announcement during the weekly Surry County Schools Leadership Team debrief which includes all principals and district administrators. Her husband, Kevin Harris, her sons, Jacob and Jonathan Harris, her daughter, Dr. Abby Harris, future daughters-in-law, her parents, Don and Barbara White, Surry County Board of Education members, and the Pilot Mountain Middle School faculty and staff also joined to be a part of the special moment.

Harris has served as an instructional facilitator, a math teacher, a teaching assistant in Title I Reading, and a high school vocational education coordinator in neighboring school districts. As an instructional facilitator, she coached teachers and provided support to beginning teachers. She delivered professional development at the school and district level in classroom management, Haiku development, lesson planning, active learning strategies, critical conversations for parent/student supports, mathematical best practices, and EVAAS data analysis. She was also the Secondary Math Teacher of the Year in a neighboring school district.

“Mrs. Harris is an outstanding leader at Pilot Mountain Middle School. She has led the school in improved academic performance, having exceeded growth measures in the 2019-2020 school year,” said Superintendent Dr. Travis L. Reeves. “She also believes strongly in culture and how adult behaviors impact student outcomes, not only academically but also socially, emotionally, and personally.

“Mrs. Harris is well-versed in educational research and works hard to make sure all of her students and their families feel welcomed and supported. She is a valued member of the Leadership Team, and I am very proud to recognize her as the 2021-2022 Surry County Schools Principal of the Year.“