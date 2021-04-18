Fallaw named county Teacher of Year

Alicia Fallaw

DOBSON ― Alicia Fallaw, second grade teacher at Flat Rock Elementary School, recently was named the 2021-2022 Surry County Schools Teacher of the Year. This announcement came as a surprise to Fallaw as she was named during a previously scheduled faculty meeting.

Her husband, Chris Fallaw, their three children, Anderson, Christopher, and Westin, as well as her parents, Jimmy and Jane McMillian, were in on the surprise along with the Flat Rock Elementary faculty and staff, Surry County Board of Education members, Superintendent Dr. Travis L. Reeves, and other district administrators.

Fallaw has taught since 2003 and is an 18-year veteran of the Surry County School System. She began her career teaching second grade at Dobson Elementary before transitioning to Flat Rock Elementary in 2010. She taught third grade at Flat Rock for two years before returning to second grade where she has remained since 2012.

“A National Board Certified teacher, Fallaw is known for being an outstanding teacher who does whatever is necessary to get all of her students actively engaged in learning,” the school system said in announcing her selection. “She also makes learning fun so students often don’t realize they are learning due to the many experiential and real-world examples she uses in her instruction. She has demonstrated leadership over the years serving as a cooperating teacher for student teachers from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and Lees-McRae College. She has been heavily involved with professional development and has even submitted math assessment items used by the state of North Carolina. Moreover, she has written and been awarded ten grants to further student learning in her classroom.”

“What makes a great teacher who becomes a Teacher of the Year? A great teacher is relationship-oriented, kind, caring, compassionate, enthusiastic, and builds trust among her students, families, and colleagues,” Reeves said. “Mrs. Fallaw is the epitome of a great teacher. We are fortunate to have many great teachers in Surry County Schools. To be named the best of the best in your school district is a very special honor. Mrs. Fallaw is a great teacher and she is a leader in her grade level, in her school, and in the field of education.”