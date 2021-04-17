Copeland Elementary hold egg hunt

Marleny Gomez, looking closely for eggs. (Submitted photo)

Titus Shreve searches for the eggs with his name. (Submitted photo)

Eli McKenzie in on the hunt for eggs. (Submitted photo)

Third graders at Copeland Elementary School recently participated in an egg hunt to celebrate their positive behavior for third quarter. Teachers hid eggs with student names on them throughout the gym for students to find.