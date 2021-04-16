Using social media for good

Area resident hopes to help businesses, youth

By Reid Perry Mount Airy News Intern

Anna Tenney is a self-described area social media influencer who wants to make a difference in Surry County through her followers on various social media platforms.

“I got started being an influencer because my nieces were on TikTok, at the time I thought it was kinda crazy. People always said it was for the younger generation. But I started seeing people on there that I liked, and when I was able to start doing lives, people just joined my lives and told me I should keep doing TikTok,” Tenney said. The term “lives” refers to livestreaming through the social media app, rather than simply uploading videos.

In less than six months of using TikTok, Tenney has amassed more than 27,000 followers on the platform. This makes her the largest influencer in Surry and Stokes counties as well as Carroll and Patrick counties in Virginia. Tenney is a verified Amazon influencer, reviewing products sent to her and posting them on TikTok. She uses Instagram and Twitter, where she has a combined 3,000 additional followers. Tenney also has plans to start a YouTube channel.

“I spread positivity, love and encouragement. I inspire people. I know that our area has gotten a lot of negative things said and written about it because of all the problems with drugs in the county. I want to start right here in my own county and try to get kids away from drugs and off the streets,” Tenney said.

Tenney’s content on TikTok ranges from short sketches to choreographic dancing, always keeping a mindset of positivity in her work. An aspiring actress, Tenney has auditioned for several television shows and claimed that she has even received an offer to star in her own television series. While she was limited in what she could say about the show, she explained that it would be an inspiring comedy focusing on everyday life. No plans have been finalized in this area, although Tenney is optimistic about the opportunity.

“I’m a very humble person, that’s how I was raised. I believe that kids on the streets have parents who were probably the same way. I want to change that thought by showing them that there’s so much more out there. They need to believe in themselves and love themself,” Tenney said.

By influencing the audience she has on TikTok, Tenney believes that she can sway the general public to visit area businesses that she films at and boost the economy in town. Although unlikely to take place, Tenney thinks that a TikTok convention being held in Mount Airy would bring many visitors to the town and make it a point of interest.

“I want to get businesses, especially everything on Main Street, and put them out there as attractions. I’m looking at it as a win-win situation for everybody, I put my TikTok out there, and the businesses are getting more business,” Tenney said.

Looking to the future, Tenney hopes to start programs to help the troubled youth in the area overcome drug problems and turn their lives around. After gaining a wide enough following, Tenney believes that she will be able to obtain donations from noteworthy foundations and establishments in order to do so.

Tenney can be found on TikTok at @official_anna_tenney. For business inquiries, she may be contacted at officialannatenney1@gmail.com.