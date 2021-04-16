Police reports

April 15, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A suspicious vehicle call has resulted in two people being jailed on felony drug charges, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The investigation unfolded last Saturday night in a parking lot at River Hill Apartments on Newsome Street, leading to the seizure of methamphetamine, marijuana and unspecified narcotics-related equipment.

Amanda Taylor Clubb, 46, of 139 Eades Road, and Michael Shade Hawks, 29, of 114 Strawberry Ridge Road, Cana, Virginia, are each accused of felonious possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and felonious possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, along with two misdemeanor counts of possessing drug paraphernalia.

They were both confined in the Surry County Jail under $5,000 secured bonds and slated for a May 10 appearance in District Court.

• Travis Lee Knott, 31, listed as homeless, was arrested last Friday on charges stemming from a break-in at a local church which caused structural damages estimated at $10,200.

Knott is accused of prying open HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) access doors in an attic at Bannertown Baptist Church on Westfield Road and then causing property damage within along with littering. Door frame damage also occurred.

He is charged with littering involving hazardous waste, a felony, and two misdemeanors, breaking and entering and injury to real property. Knott was jailed with bond set at $2,500 in the case that is scheduled for the April 26 session of Surry District Court.

• Food Lion on West Lebanon Street was the scene of a larceny Sunday, when a known suspect took a bottle of Vendange wine. The theft was still being investigated at last report.

• A 2002 Mercedes-Benz s500 owned by Leah Molina was entered Sunday while parked at her residence in the 1000 block of South Main Street. Nothing was listed as stolen from the car, which was unsecured at the time.

• Todd McCray Shelton, 54, of 275 Charlie Norman Road, was charged with driving while impaired and carrying a concealed handgun last Friday night after officers found him in the municipal parking lot on Franklin Street. He is said to have been asleep behind the wheel of a 1987 Jeep Cherokee with the engine running.

Shelton, who admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages, was unable to complete a standardized field sobriety test and refused to submit to breath testing — leading to a blood sample being drawn, police records show. He is free on a written promise to be in District Court on May 10.

• Ashtin Nicole Johnson, 31, of 2021 Springs Road, was charged with a school attendance law violation on April 8, with no other details listed. The case is set for the April 23 District Court session.