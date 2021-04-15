Congressman announces local office hours

Today in Dobson from 2 to 5 p.m.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

DOBSON — Need help with an agency such as the Social Security Administration or want to address issues and concerns related to the federal government?

An opportunity to do that is being provided Friday afternoon in Dobson, where the staff of Rep. Patrick McHenry — who serves Surry County in Congress — will hold office hours to meet with constituents, according to a Wednesday announcement.

This will occur from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Historic Courthouse located at 114 W. Atkins St. in the county seat.

Congressman McHenry, a Republican, is now representing Surry as part of his 10th District, due to a round of redistricting that resulted in the county being removed from the 5th District long served by Rep. Virginia Foxx, a fellow GOP member.

Surry’s entry into the 10th District became effective with the opening of the latest congressional session in January.

With the U.S. House of Representatives now convening, McHenry won’t be in Dobson today, but Roger Kumpf, his regional director for Surry County, will be on hand.

Surry residents are invited to visit the courthouse to present issues or concerns related to the federal government.

This includes matters involving such agencies as the Social Security Administration or Department of Veterans Affairs.

On Thursday, Rep. McHenry’s website listed 4,751 constituents helped through casework.

Kumpf will also be available to listen to any concerns constituents have with federal policy or pending legislation before Congress. He will relay these concerns to McHenry.

One issue McHenry has focused on lately is the crisis at the Southern border of the U.S.

In late March, he sent a letter to North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, asking how the state government will deal with COVID-19-positive illegal immigrants who are making their way across the border and ultimately traveling to North Carolina.

Congressman McHenry expressed concern about how this would further stress public resources that already are strained.

His staff holds regular office hours in each county of the Tenth District, which spans eight overall, including neighboring Stokes, Yadkin and Forsyth.

McHenry maintains district offices in Mooresville, Hickory and Rural Hall.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.