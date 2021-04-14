Chamber to host student job fair

The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce will host Student Job Fair on Tuesday, May 4 at Veterans Memorial Park in Mount Airy from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Organizers hope the fair will assist high school and college students who are seeking part time, full time, summer jobs, apprenticeships and internships. Students who will be graduating this spring are welcome to attend. Student admission to the event is free and all students are welcome.

The chamber has opened the event — which will be held outdoors — for vendor space to any company/organization who may have current or future job openings for students, internships or apprenticeships. Event sponsorship is also available for the event. Interested vendors or sponsor should contact Travis Frye at the chamber for vendor and sponsorship fees. Email Travis at travis@mtairyncchamber.org.

Chamber President and CEO Randy Collins reported that job fairs are not new to the chamber. “We have held a traditional job fair for the past five years,” he said. “For 2021, it was suggested to host a job fair just for students. We look forward to welcoming employers and students to our event on May 4.”

Interested students should contact their school’s career center for more information and transportation arrangements. Attendees should bring a resume and remember to wear a mask. The NCWorks Mobile Career Center will be on site to assist students with resumes, interviewing and tips on a successful job search.