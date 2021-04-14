‘Poetrees’ sprouting around town

By Dean Palmer Special to the News

This “poetree” featuring dangling segments from classic poems was spotted last weekend at the Armfield Civic and Recreation Center. (Dean Palmer | Special to the News)

Thanks to the Charles H. Stone Memorial Library, reminders that April is National Poetry Month are showing up all around Pilot Mountain.

Several prominent trees have been selected as “Poetrees,” with bits of classic poetry being hung from their branches. The eye-catching decoration is a reminder of the library’s Storywalk program, featuring the book, Poetree, by Shauna LaVoy Reynolds. The half-mile walk will begin at the library and will follow a path through downtown Pilot Mountain. Storywalk will be available through April 18, including hours when the library is closed.

The free community program invites families to pick up outside the library a map showing a path along which pages of the book have been posted. Participants will be able to read and take in its pictures by following the map, discussing the book’s storyline along the way.

The Town of Pilot Mountain and many of its businesses have joined in the month-long celebration. At the March Town of Pilot Mountain board meeting, Mayor Evan Cockerham signed a proclamation acknowledging the Town’s recognition of April as National Poetry Month.

Several local businesses are also taking part by helping to host an original poetry contest open to all residents. Deadline for entry is Thursday.

The festive theme has also spread to downtown sidewalks with poetic decorations being written using chalk art.

Other activities celebrating poetry will continue throughout the month. Additional information can be found at the library, located at 319 West Main Street in Pilot Mountain.