Local use of J&J vaccine on hold

The Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine had just begun filtering into Surry County before Tuesday’s action by the CDC and the FDA warning use of the vaccine should be “paused” while the two agencies investigate a potentially serious side effect.
Surry County Health and Nutrition Center Assistant Health Director Maggie Simmons said her department had recently received 600 doses of the vaccine. While officials there did not administer any doses, they sent 100 of the doses to Northern Regional Hospital and 100 to Hugh Chatham Hospital in Elkin.
An official at Northern said Tuesday the doses they received were all administered last week, though none of the serious side effects had surfaced.
“The effects reported from vaccines have been those expected, such as low grade fever, body aches, headache, arm soreness,” said Ashly Lancaster, director of marketing there. “We administered 100 J&J vaccines last week and no additional reports of illness.”
Prior to last week, Lancaster said all of the vaccines administered by the hospital had been either Pfizer or Moderna.
Use of the J&J vaccine has come into question after several incidents of individuals developing “potentially dangerous blood clots,” according to reports by the Associated Press and other media outlets.
Tuesday, both the CDC and the FDA said officials with their agencies were investigating unusual clots in six women between the ages of 18 and 48, one of whom has died from the complication. According to the AP, the clots occurred between 6 and 13 days after receiving the J&J vaccine, which comes in a single dose.
“More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been given in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects,” the AP reported. Health officials have said even if the blood clots turn out to have been caused by the vaccine, individuals are far more likely to contract COVID-19 and experience series health issues rather than develop the blood clots from the vaccine.
The action by the CDC and FDA has resulted in nations around the world pulling the J&J vaccine until further study, and comes on the heels of several European nations temporarily discontinuing use of the AstraZeneca vaccine because of a handful of clotting issues among patients who received that vaccine.
No such complications have been reported among individuals receiving either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, each of which requires two separate doses given a few weeks apart.
Simmons said more than 25,000 Surry County residents have received at least one dose of the two vaccines, and while her office doesn’t track how many people are fully vaccinated, she estimated roughly 11,000 county residents had received both the first and second doses.
She said despite pulling the J&J vaccines from use, she does not anticipate any problems meeting vaccination demand locally.
“We encourage anyone 16 years of age and older to contact us at 336-401-8400 if they would like to make an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” she said.
COVID cases climb
While the number of individuals being vaccinated in Surry County has grown, so has the average number of new COVID-19 cases being reported each day.
Over the past 14 days, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Surry County has seen 228 new cases confirmed, for a daily average of just over 16 cases.
A month ago, the county’s daily average had dropped to around 9, after exceeding 100 a day during the height of the pandemic during the winter.
“We anticipated an increase due to Easter and spring break gatherings,” Simmons said. “Surry County is still experiencing substantial community spread, and it is imperative that residents remain diligent in wearing a mask and maintaining physical distance from people when outside of the home,” she said. “We also encourage those ages 16 and older to get a COVID-19 vaccine.”
Northern Hospital’s Lancaster said the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients had also increased. In mid-March, the caseload there had dropped to just 1 on several days, after having more serious patients than could be accommodated in the ICU and step-down units at times over the winter.
Tuesday, she said both units were full, with two COVID patients in each unit and 11 COVID patients overall being hospitalized on an in-patient basis.
All totaled, the state health department said Surry County has experienced 7,880 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, with 156 deaths.