SCC to hold Quickbooks class

Intro to QuickBooks 2018 will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 22 through May 20, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Elkin Center, 1461 North Bridge St., in Elkin.

QuickBooks, a popular small business accounting software, is used by businesses to manage income and expenses and keep track of the financial health of their business. This class will teach learners how to use QuickBooks for invoicing customers, paying bills, generating reports, and preparing taxes.

Advance registration and payment are required. The class cost is $71. Tuition assistance may be available. To scheck eligibility, visit surry.edu/funding. For more information or to register, contact Dr. Kathryn Moland, PMP, at 336-386-3306 or molandk@surry.edu. You may also register online at surry.edu/comptech.