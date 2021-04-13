Art camps slated for summer

April 13, 2021

These little princesses pose for a picture during a previous Princess Camp held by Surry Arts Council. (Surry Arts Council photo)

<p>Campers line up for snack time during an arts camp held at Surry Arts Council. (Surry Arts Council photo)</p>

The Surry Arts Council managed to offer a modified summer camp schedule last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and the organization will be bringing increased summer camp offerings to the community this year.

New programs include the “Once Upon the Blue Ridge” free Theatre for Young Audiences series. These shows will be held each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the Blackmon Amphitheatre or moved to the Andy Griffith Playhouse in the case of bad weather. The series will begin on Saturday, June 19 and run through Saturday, August 14.

Free old-time dance and stringed instrument lessons continue at the Historic Earle Theatre each Thursday with dance lessons at 4:30 p.m., fiddle at 5:30 p.m., and guitar, mandolin, and banjo at 6:15 p.m. This program is funded by a TAPS grant from the NC Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Registration is onsite prior to the beginning of each class and instruments are provided.

Summer camp registration is online at www.surryarts.org or parents may visit the Surry Arts Council office at 218 Rockford Street to register. New camps continue to be added. High School volunteers wishing to assist with summer camps may email courtney@surryarts.org with dates and times that they are available.

2021 Summer Camps include:

• June 7-10, Arts Alive Fiesta!, ages 3-5

• June 14-17, Arts Alive Fiesta!, ages 6-11

• June 21-July 1, Musical Theatre Ensemble, ages 8-18

• June 21-25, Princess Camp, ages 3 and up

• July 5-16, Acting Camp, ages 5-18

• July 12-15, Surry Strings Camp, ages 5 and up

• July 19-23, Dance Camp, ages 3-6

• July 19-23, Dance Camp, ages 7-12

• July 19-30, Acting Camp, ages 8-18

• July 19-23, Visual Arts Camp, ages 9-16

• July 26-30, Visual Arts Camp, ages 4-8

Families are encouraged to keep watch for family movies at the Historic Earle Theatre. The Surry Arts Council hopes to begin the free monthly family movie series soon.

Need-based scholarships are available. Email courtney@surryarts.org for an application. Funds are provided by the Kester Sink Birthday Endowment and the Dr. John L. Gravitte “Dentistry with Heart” Scholarship Fund. These applications may also be accessed online at www.surryarts.org or picked up at the Surry Arts Council office, 218 Rockford Street, or at Dr. Gravitte’s office, 140 N Pointe Blvd.