Choosing a pest control company

Getting the right exterminator can keep your house clear of insects and rodents. (Metro Creative Services)
Cockroaches, bugs, termites. These and other insect infestations can cause nightmares for homeowners. Pests can ruin the serenity of your home or place of business and cause damage. And an untreated infestation can quickly become unmanageable. If it involves termites, it could even threaten the structure of your home.
If the problem hasn’t spread, you may be able to contain and eradicate these pets on your own. But if you’re dealing with an infestation you just can’t seem to stop, it’s probably time to call in the help of a professional.
The right pest company will handle the problem quickly. Here are some tips to help you search for a company in your area.
A list of companies
Your first step is to make a list of companies in your area that provide services you need. Check out companies online or who advertise of your local newspaper.
You may also ask friends, family and businesses in the area who they use to keep pests away.
Next, research each company’s background. Look at customer service reviews.
Shorten the list of possible providers and then contact the Better Business Bureau by phone or email. Ask if the companies have any complaints filed against them. You might also note if the bureau has granted accreditation to any companies.
Types of treatments
Narrow your list further by contacting the companies directly. Ask them what kind of chemicals they use when treating a residence. Powders, sprays and other forms vary dramatically in effectiveness as well as toxicity.
If you have children or pets, this issue is an urgent concern. Many treatments are toxic to people and animals. Poisoned bait, for instance, is a method that homeowners with children or pets should avoid.
Companies should have solutions for these situations. Some companies offer environmentally friendly, non-toxic alternatives, such as naturally based compounds that will not harm children or pets. These treatments might include citrus-based agents and trap-based rodent control.
Research
Prior to contacting anyone, educate yourself about common pests in your area. Check to see if these pests are on your property. You might find evidence such as droppings or other indications that they are in your yard or home.
Look on the internet to discover which solutions are used to control these pests. Some cities or communities have laws regarding pesticide appellations. There might be regulations concerning licensing and insurance for pest control companies.
Now, contact the service providers for more detailed information about prices, processes and other information. You should call at least two different businesses so you can compare services.
The company you choose should do a free, full inspection of the property before providing services. Accompany the workers as they check your property — both inside and outside.
Listen to their sales pitch and ask questions. Reliable, reputable business should always answer your questions honestly.
Finally, trust your instincts. If the workers seem inexperienced or you don’t trust their information, look elsewhere.
A quality pest control company will not only help you with your current situation, it will also prevent future flare-ups. You can take comfort knowing that this is one problem someone else has under control.