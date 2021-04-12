Meadowview Magnet students learn safe driving

April 12, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

Aujhanea Mills wears goggles that distort her vision to simulate driving while impaired. (Submitted photo)

<p>Braxton Montgomery drives while texting. (Submitted photo)</p>

Braxton Montgomery drives while texting. (Submitted photo)

Recently, students in eighth grade language arts classes at Meadowview Magnet Middle School read argumentative essays about teen driving restrictions and the dangers of distractions while driving.

Students got to participate in a driving simulation while texting on their phones and while wearing goggles that impaired their vision to better understand the dangers of poor decision making while driving.