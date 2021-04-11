Hospice holding annual raffle fundraiser

Tickets are available for Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care’s Eighth Annual Big Hospice Raffle fundraiser. Proceeds from the raffle support care and services for patients who are either uninsured or under-insured and their families.

Multiple drawings will be held beginning May 1, and will continue each day throughout the month. Raffle tickets are $10 each, and there are 62 chances to win more than $5,500 in cash and prizes.

“After each daily drawing, the winning tickets will be put back into the raffle; this means that every ticket offers 62 individual chances to win. Prizes include vouchers and gift cards to many local businesses, restaurants and entertainment venues, plus wine baskets, cash and much more,”, said Melissa Hiatt, senior director of development. “Raffle tickets also make a great gift for your friends and family, and you’ll be helping support Mountain Valley in providing care for hospice patients.”

Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care is a non profit, 501(c)(3) agency. Anyone wishing purchase tickets online can do so at

