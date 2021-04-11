City enlists private help for unusual-items pickups

Equipment malfunction blamed for delay

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy’s grapple truck is used to collect debris during an earlier cleanup, but a truck equipment malfunction has prompted the enlisting of a private company to gather large items disposed of at city residences during a special campaign.

An equipment malfunction has delayed pickups of unusual items by Mount Airy sanitation crews during an annual two-week campaign targeting materials not normally taken, and led to help being sought from the private sector.

The special citywide spring cleanup, an extra service for residential properties which is popular with the public, began on March 29 and was slated to end Friday — but is being extended into this week because of that issue.

A grapple truck — also known as knuckle boom truck, which contains a flexible crane — went down on the very first day of the cleanup period, Mount Airy Public Works Director Mitch Williams explained Friday.

That vital vehicle is used in handling bulky items, such as couches that are disposed of by residents for the spring campaign, along with large tree limbs. Also taken during the two-week period are other furniture pieces, old appliances, building materials, tires, carpeting and more.

The “take” in recent years has exceeded the list of such standard items to also include riding and push lawn mowers, various pieces of exercise equipment and even an upright piano, among other oddities.

Williams said city personnel initially thought the problem with the grapple truck would be an easy fix, yet it has taken longer than expected for a part to arrive.

“So we’re behind in getting the large items,” the public works director said Friday.

As a consequence, materials remain piled on the ground along local streets — but residents can rest assured that the situation is being remedied, Williams said.

The municipality has contracted with a local company, R & J Tree Service, which is equipped with a grapple truck, to supplement city sanitation crews’ efforts.

R & J Tree Service started work Friday morning and is to be on the job for several days afterward. “By the end of next week, we should have it under control,” Williams said Friday.

Another reason for that accumulation is increased participation by city residents in this year’s campaign, which has translated into the higher volumes of discarded materials. Williams believes this is due to more folks being at home because of the pandemic and having extra time on their hands to dispose of unwanted items or engage in land-clearing projects.

City officials have issued multiple apologies over the fact the collections are running behind schedule and thanking residents for their continued patience, which the public works director reiterated Friday.

He disclosed that R & J Tree Service is being paid $150 per hour for its services, including the use of the grapple truck, fuel for the vehicle and the labor of employees involved.

“We felt that was an excellent deal,” Williams said.

