Multiple efforts attacking litter in Surry

Volunteers pick up trash along a highway median during a past Litter Sweep campaign, a program now under way again in Surry County.

DOBSON — Unlike COVID-19, no vaccine is available for the roadside litter epidemic — but Surry County officials are trying to remedy the problem on multiple fronts.

“We do appreciate any efforts citizens take to help clean up our roadways,” county government spokesman Nathan Walls commented Thursday in conjunction with recent announcements involving four separate initiatives.

This includes the county’s participation in the Litter Sweep program of the N.C. Department of Transportation, which began Saturday and will run through April 24. It is focused on collecting trash along roadways.

Local volunteers are invited to get involved by obtaining cleanup supplies such as trash bags, gloves and safety vests from the DOT’s county maintenance yard office at 1975 Prison Camp Road in Dobson. This can be done from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

While citizens may pick up litter on weekends, Monday to Friday is the only time when the cleanup supplies are available at the DOT facility.

Payment for bags

In addition to the state Litter Sweep, a Surry County initiative is continuing and recently was enhanced by officials deciding to sweeten the pot for participants.

This involves the Keep Surry Clean program in which local non-profit groups are paid for every bag of litter they collect.

That sum had been $5, but during a planning retreat in March the Surry County Board of Commissioners approved increasing it to $7.

This occurred after board members discussed options to improve litter pickups in the county.

Non-profit groups interested in participating must contact the Surry Development Services Department at 336-401-8300 to sign up for the program.

Staff members there will go over the requirements, according to Walls, the county spokesman.

He emphasized that this program is operated separately from the state Litter Sweep, which does not offer money for trash collected.

Adopt-A-Highway

Walls also provided information about local participation in the ongoing Adopt-A-Highway program of the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Surry County citizens and civic groups can sign up for it by calling the program’s local coordinator, Jamie Wood, at 336-903-9243.

Wood works with volunteers to select an available stretch of state-maintained highway and can answer any related litter program questions.

The DOT launched the Adopt-A-Highway effort in 1988 in response to growing public concern about trash and debris along state roadways. Since then, tens of thousands of volunteers have reduced litter and also saved taxpayers millions of dollars annually in roadside-cleanup costs.

Adopt-A-Highway has more than 120,000 participants across the state, with civic and community groups including schools; religious, professional and social organizations; individuals; and families among their ranks.

Volunteers are asked to commit at least four years to a two-mile stretch of roadway, including litter cleanups at least four times annually and sometimes more on heavily traveled roads.

The DOT typically installs two Adopt-A-Highway signs with a recognition panel on the designated roadway and provides training and materials so volunteers can safely carry out their goals.

Swat-A-Litterbug

Walls also pointed to a preventive measure managed by the state DOT.

The Swat-A-Litterbug Program encourages the public to report people who litter to help make North Carolina roadways cleaner.

This illegal practice can result in fines for persons committing the offense.

The public can report those who litter by contacting DOT’s Litter Management Section at 1-800-331-5864.

Litterers also can be exposed by Googling “Swat a Litterbug” and clicking on “Submit a Swat-A-Litterbug Report.” Surry County citizens additionally can make the presence of litterbugs known by downloading the Swat-A-Litterbug app on their smartphones.

