Shoals heart challenge a success

April 10, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

Top fundraiser winners waiting to Silly String and Slime physical education teacher Juliana West. (Submitted photo)

Shoals Elementary School’s annual Kids Heart Challenge was a huge success, organizers at the school said recently.

“As in years past The Kids Heart Challenge was in memory of Dale Venable, the son of Mitchell and Jane Venable,” the school said in a statement about the event. “Dale was a former student of Shoals Elementary and his mother Jane was a teacher at Shoals. Dale lost his battle with heart disease at a young age.

“Each year since his death Shoals has held this event in his memory. The goal this year was $7,000, students exceeded that goal and raised $9,500.”

As an incentive, if the school met its goal, any student who raised $250 or more would get to cover physical education teacher Juliana West with silly string. The student that brought in the most money for the entire school would get to dump slime on her head.

There were eight students who raised at least $250 each and the student who raised the most money was Jason Nichols. Shoals went live on Facebook so the entire school could enjoy watching West get covered in silly string and slime.

“We are so proud of all our students for helping to make this Kids Heart Challenge a great success,” the school said.