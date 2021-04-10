Farmer’s Market to open April 23

April 10, 2021 John Peters II News 0

The Surry County Farmers Market, Mount Airy location, will open on Friday April 23, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The Mount Airy Market is located in the parking lot of the Mount Airy post office at 111 South Main Street. ‘

The market will operate every until Oct. 29, with the exception of the Friday during Autumn Leaves Festival.

Vendors will have fresh produce, meats, eggs, peanuts, and all seasonal items. There will also be some wood and fabric crafters, along with fresh flowers, honey, peanut butter, and local craft soap. For a full list of vendors visit the Surry County Farmers Market website at www.surrycountyfarmersmarket.com

Additional information about becoming a vendor can also be accessed via the website, or by contacting Joe Zalescik at 336-934-2791.