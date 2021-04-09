Local precip above normal for year

April 9, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

The recent spell of dry weather could be obscuring the fact that 2021 has been relatively wet in these parts.

As of March 31, Mount Airy had received 12.5 inches of precipitation so far this year, according to figures from F.G. Doggett Water Plant, the city’s official weather-monitoring station.

That exceeds the all-time local average for the first three-month period of 11.07 inches by 12.9%, or 1.43 inches. Weather records have been kept in Mount Airy since 1924.

Both March and February contributed to this surplus by combining for 22 days of measurable precipitation out of 59 days total.

February was responsible for 4.84 inches, dwarfing the normal output for the second month of the year locally of 3.10 inches. That included 1.04 inches of rain on Feb. 16 which was the high for a single day during that month.

March followed this up with a 4.60-inch total that bested the 4.25-inch norm in Mount Airy for that month. This featured a drenching on the 19th which produced 1.44 inches at the water plant and took one-day honors for March.

Fog was observed on three days during February and two in March.

No snow was noted last month. February had more activity along those lines with 0.25 inches of the white stuff falling during the early morning hours of Feb. 7 and another dusting during the same time of day on Feb. 22 which resulted in no accumulation.

Temps a mixed bag

Unlike precipitation, no discernible pattern is notable in local mercury readings over the past two months.

February’s average temperature was 38.1 degrees, compared to the usual monthly figure locally of 39.3 degrees, with March slightly warmer than normal — 47.9 degrees vs. a 47.0 all-time average.

Both months were highlighted by some balmy conditions, including a 70-degree day on Feb. 25 that was the high for the month. March had an even warmer high of 81 degrees logged on March 27, which did not break a record.

On the other end of the scale was February’s monthly low of 19 degrees on the 22nd, while the only slightly warmer low for March of 20 degrees came on both March 8-9.

Jack Frost made an appearance on five days in February and six during March.