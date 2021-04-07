Surry Online Magnet School announces teacher of the year

Misti Bartley was chosen as the Surry Online Magnet School’s first Teacher of the Year. (Submitted photo).

Surry Online Magnet School recently chose its first Teacher of the Year, Misti Bartley. She teaches English language arts and social studies for the school’s fourth, fifth, and sixth graders.

“She is very deserving of this recognition as she embodies all the qualities of an accomplished teacher,” the school said in making the announcement. “Her colleagues note that her organizational skills are an asset to her instruction and management in an entirely online school setting. She also utilizes those talents as the lead teacher in charge of building the school’s inaugural yearbook.”

She guides her colleagues, “with direction, kindness, and grace,” said fellow ELA teacher Jennifer Lowe. “Since Misti is the only staff member with experience in creating a yearbook, we have relied heavily on her leadership skills to strengthen our own abilities.”

Another colleague commented that “she is very creative and always has student interest in mind.” She spends nights and weekends working on things for school because she is dedicated to providing the best for her students, colleagues, and the school.

“Misti Bartley has worked tirelessly to build relationships with her students and parents,” said Principal Kristin Blake. “She is an asset to Surry Online Magnet School and we are proud to recognize her as our first Teacher of the Year.”