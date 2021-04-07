Farm Fest scrapped, but cruise-ins a go

By Tom Joyce

Tractors are on display during the last Mayberry Farm Fest in downtown Mount Airy in May 2019, pre-COVID. Fans of the event that showcases this area’s rich agricultural heritage must wait until 2022 for it to unfold again, due to Farm Fest being cancelled for the second-straight year.

The COVID gods are frowning on agriculture while giving their blessing to the car culture, based on decisions surrounding longtime events in downtown Mount Airy.

This involves the cancellation of Mayberry Farm Fest, normally held on the third weekend in May, while plans are gearing up for a cruise-in series to proceed as normal beginning in June. Both were put on the shelf last year, joining a long list of coronavirus event casualties.

The second-straight weeding out of Farm Fest does not reflect any bias on the COVID gods’ part, but is simply a matter of timing, according to Downtown Business Association President Phil Marsh.

“We talked it over,” Marsh said Tuesday of deliberations among event organizers, “and we thought that maybe we ought to cancel Farm Fest.”

Marsh mentioned that one catalyst for that move was a recent decision by the Pilot Mountain Civic Club to not hold the annual Mayfest celebration in that town for the second year in a row due to the ongoing pandemic threat.

The proximity of that event to Farm Fest held in the same month was the prevailing factor, the Downtown Business Association president said.

“We thought maybe we ought to give it more time, because the restrictions are still on,” he explained regarding continuing limitations on outdoor gatherings which are likely to stretch into May.

“A lot of people were really wanting us to do Farm Fest,” Marsh said of the street festival first held in 2003 to showcase this area’s rich agricultural traditions.

Farm Fest is a two-day family oriented event featuring displays of tractors and other equipment including antiques, a tractor parade through downtown Mount Airy, live animals, music, farming-related demonstrations, contests and more.

Cruise-in season coming

While lamenting the loss of Farm Fest for another year, Marsh was happy to report Tuesday that plans are under way for the Mayberry Cool Cars and Rods Cruise-In series to be presented by the Downtown Business Association, It gets under way later in the spring.

“I’m already working on the brochure and T-shirt and things like that,” Marsh said of related promotional materials.

Also to return this year are downtown holiday parades, including one on Independence Day, and other gatherings in downtown Mount Airy throughout the rest of 2021.

“We’ll definitely have them,” Marsh said.

The cruise-ins are scheduled this year on the third Saturday of each month from June through September, to begin on June 19.

Those popular events feature street rods, antique automobiles, classic cars and other restored and unique vehicles that are parked the length of North Main Street along with side routes in the central business district.

After being launched in 2010, the cruise-in series has grown larger over time, including the numbers of vehicles and spectators participating from increasingly distant locations, helping it become a social gathering in addition to a car show.

Marsh is expecting the series to pick up where it left off in the fall of 2019.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

