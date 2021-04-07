Police reports

• An elderly Mount Airy woman has become the victim of a financial-related crime, according to city police reports.

The case of obtaining property by false pretense was reported on March 30, involving an unknown suspect scamming Minnie Lou Martin, 87, a resident of Fancy Gap Road, to obtain a check for cash earlier in the month. The manner in which this was perpetrated was not described in police records, which also do not disclose a monetary loss figure for the incident.

• David Lee Potts, 42, of 416 Junction St., landed in jail under a $66,300 secured bond on March 29 after officers responded to a civil disturbance call at his residence.

Potts was found to be wanted on a felony charge of larceny of a motor vehicle which had been filed in Stokes County on Feb. 1 and three outstanding orders for arrest for failing to appear in court issued in Surry County on March 2.

The March 29 encounter with city police led to him also being charged with resisting a public officer and injury to personal property. Potts is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on May 10.

• A license plate, number FD92737, was stolen from a 2010 Toyota Tundra owned by the Scenic Chevrolet dealership on March 27 while the vehicle was parked at the Citgo convenience store on South Main Street in Bannertown.