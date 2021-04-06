BinCity Bargains store headed to mall

April 6, 2021 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

The front of Mayberry Mall is pictured in a file photo.

Another chapter has been added to the success story of Mayberry Mall’s rebirth with the announcement Tuesday that a BinCity Bargains store will be locating at the local shopping center soon.

“It’ll be great for Mount Airy,” Leasing Director Frank Peters of WRS Inc. Real Estate Investments said of a deal being reached for BinCity to become the latest tenant at the mall on Frederick Street.

“I think everybody will be real happy with it,” Peters added of the arrival in the coming weeks of BinCity Bargains, on the heels of a Hobby Lobby store opening at the shopping center around the first of the year.

BinCity Bargains is a retail operation based in Lexington which is described as a family owned merchandise-liquidation company featuring products from major online retailers, along with big box department stores. It also has outlets in Burlington and Wilmington.

The incoming store will offer new overstock items as well as box-damaged and returned goods at a flat price per day in a bin-style format, according to information provided from WRS Inc. Real Estate Investments. It is a firm in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, which bought Mayberry Mall in February 2019.

BinCity Bargains will feature two restocks per week and prices decreasing daily, WRS added, with the store claiming on social media to supply goods at savings that are 95% off retail prices.

It has leased 20,243 square feet of retail space at Mayberry Mall and will be located on the inside of the facility at its northern end beside Hobby Lobby, which occupies 50,000 square feet.

Peters indicated that this is the latest exciting development at the mall dating to 1968, which was threatened with closure and demolition in the early part of 2018. This was due to ongoing structural deficiencies threatening public safety at the center, which its former New York owner declined to address despite repeated warnings from local government officials.

Meanwhile, a freestanding and separately owned Belk department store has continued to operate at the mall throughout the process.

After acquiring Mayberry Mall, WRS embarked on an ambitious upgrade of the facility for which Peters hopes construction will be completed by the end of April.

The BinCity Bargains store is expected to open around that time, although an exact date was not available Tuesday.

Peters believes its presence at Mayberry Mall will serve as a catalyst for more businesses setting up shop there.

“We’re still working with a couple of national, regional and local potential tenants,” he said.

The WRS leasing director hopes the signing of BinCity Bargains creates a snowball effect that “will make them go from prospects to tenants.”

Peters mentioned another new business that will be opening soon at the mall called Good Fudge, operated by a local man using a New York-style deli format.

Other present tenants of Mayberry Mall include Hallmark, Shoe Department, Enmar Accessories and L.A. Nails.

Mayberry Mall opened when “The Andy Griffith Show” starring the local native and set in the fictional town by that name was riding a wave of popularity.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.