Sunday wreck claims life of Pinnacle man

A Pinnacle man was killed late Sunday afternoon when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and crashed into a utility poll.

Stacey Lee Brown, 83, was driving along a curvy section of Hauser Road when his vehicle, a 1996 Toyota Tacoma, apparently drove off of the left side of the road.

“He overcorrected, brought it back to the right-hand side of the road, then off onto the right shoulder, where he struck a utility pole,” said North Carolina Highway Patrol officer C.C. Kilby.

The trooper said the passenger side pick-up truck struck the pole, but it did not appear that Brown was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the wreck.

Kilby said it does not appear excessive speed was a factor, though the road is curvy in that section, he said. Kilby was also not able to rule out any sort of medical condition that Brown had which might have contributed. “I don’t have any idea at this point, though he was capable of overcorrecting,” he said, indicating Brown was likely still in control of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

He said the wreck occurred shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday, and officials were forced to close the road for nearly two hours while the wreck was investigated, then cleaned up.

There were no other vehicles involved, and no one else was riding with Brown, Kilby said.