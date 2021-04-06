Sunday wreck claims life of Pinnacle man

WOODLAWN, VA — A nearby institution that has served as a refuge for children from difficult homes is marking six decades of service.

Joy Ranch Christian Home for Children, which has received significant support over the years from churches and individuals in Mount Airy and Surry County, is marking its 60th anniversary this year by emphasizing the stories of the youth who have come through its doors.

What has to come to fruition as Joy Ranch began in the early 1950s when Mary McHenry was reading the mail to her husband, Rev. Richard McHenry, pastor of the Calvary Bible Church in Dugspur, Virginia.

She read a letter about a homeless boy in the neighborhood with no one to keep him permanently. The letter writer asked if they would take him for the older boys’ week at their Bible camp. Mary McHenry recounted in her book “Feed My Lambs, the Joy Ranch Story,” that the young boy loved every minute of camp, and was one of the first to respond to the invitation to come to Christ and became the most cooperative child in the group.

The boy’s plight after camp stirred the couple’s hearts to action. Eight years later the answer was Joy Ranch, a home for boys and girls who needed care. The McHenrys shared their vision with their church congregation, folks in the community, and listeners to their broadcast, “This Is Life,” heard twice weekly over Mount Airy’s WPAQ-AM 740 Joy Ranch was incorporated May 2, 1957, and opened the doors of its first cottage in 1961.

The ranch’s ultimate goal remains getting children back with their families if the traumatic situations which resulted in them being placed at Joy Ranch change. Volunteers are still sought for the ranch. More information may be obtained online at joyranch.org; on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/joyranchfamily/ or by calling 276-236-5578.

Joy Ranch Director Dan Austin, Media Specialist Mandy Nester and Volunteer Coordinator Susan Archer noted how the ranch’s past uniquely positioned it to help its children in the midst of the pandemic and virtual learning. Nester said because of the ongoing pandemic there are no in-person events planned to mark the 60-year milestone, but there will be celebrations shared on social media and newsletter.

“Maybe at the end of the year….if we get to have our (live) nativity again this year we’ll be celebrating. At this point we don’t have anything planned. We are collecting stories from residents we have had here and where they are now and feature that. We have that in the works,” said Nester.”We’re going to try and put together a video…mostly digital things along that line. If anybody wants to find out more they can go on our website and join our mailing list. We are on Facebook and Instagram and do regular updates.”

Archer has been collecting mementos of the past and putting them in order in a scrapbook, utilizing, at least in part, many old newsletter which were found when the ranch relocated to a new administrative office.

“The quantity of kids has been one of my questions throughout going through all of this. The need was great and the McHenrys started to plan in the 1950s and collect money and they had a building ready to house kids by 1961,” said Archer. “They had twice the number then than we have right now, and there were times when they had 30-some kids.”

Austin said at one time before governmental regulations changed, the ranch at times had 50 children. The number now is far smaller.

“Since I have been here I’ve seen this….one thing they used to do was have a whole family of children and tried to keep the kids together. Because when they were with the public, one was with one family member and another was with a neighbor and there are even pictures in this scrapbook where they made it a point to photograph together brothers and sisters. One year they even had three sets of twins,” said Archer. “I don’t know that Mrs. McHenry was trained in journalism but by golly she wrote most of the newsletters, the book on Joy Ranch’s history Feed My Lambs, poems and neat stories done in basic poetry like they used to teach us in high school English. It’s got a little rhythm and a little rhyme and she keeps doing it all the time.”

It’s important to understand Joy Ranch has never been for “problem” children. It is for children caught in the middle, or often set to the side.

“We started off dealing with homeless children. Homeless has a totally different look about it now than it did in the 1950s and 1960s. Today we deal very intentionally…very specifically with traumatized children who have had to go through some life experiences that most children shouldn’t have to go through. Our focus now is not just simply providing a safe place for them but providing a safe place where they can be healed emotionally and spiritually,” said Austin.

“It has a different look about it now. At one time we were working with DSS but when the Family First Act was passed by the federal government a few years ago it changed the complete dynamics of the child welfare system for groups like us. We are back to where we were originally working with private families….back to our roots in a sense.”

Archer said initially because of regulations during the pandemic, Joy Ranch children couldn’t go to school and state guidelines will not allow them to be home schooled at the ranch. Prior projects such as the ranch’s Educational Resource Center (ERC) meant the children there fared well learning virtually in the family environment at the school.

“Our kids still had their academic struggles and traumas….ADHD and other things….they weren’t in a regular school environment with all these other things going on and all these people, and here suddenly they were back in the one-room school building with ten our twelve people and individual attention. They felt there’s someone here actually investing in me instead of investing in the group. They are having to relearn how to learn,” said Austin.

“Joy Ranch has always been about the individual child that comes in. What their story is and helping them grow so they can have success…to know joy, peace and love. There’s not a big umbrella you can throw over everybody that’s going to achieve this. You have to invest individually and in each child. This is 60 years of helping stories to become the stories on our hearts and minds. It is a privilege to be involved in helping kids to understand they have a story. They are unique. They are special.”

Farm animals and gardens are still a staple at the ranch with about 40 chickens, four cows, a donkey and a goat on the 40-acre campus.

“The donkey was re-located from its family due to bankruptcy. It had always been with its mom, baby brother and its mom. Suddenly a family crisis caused the donkey to be brought over here,” said Austin. “The donkey came on a Sunday and at the Bible study that night it worked perfectly with the situation the donkey was in. One of our girls in particular, it clicked that donkey was going through what she was. As soon as the study was over she went straight across that field to that donkey and there was a connection. Twice every day she would walk along the fence with that donkey and make sure it was okay. It was one of the sweetest things to see. The animals help them to process.”

When the McHenrys were there, local farmers would give them vegetable plants. There is now a garden for each cottage and one behind the ERC. Now there is more of an emphasis on teaching basic garden skills with children planning for two rows each.

“We have been so blessed down through the years with the community donating food, vegetables, gardening supplies and livestock. It’s one thing to talk about the stories of all the children, but the stories of what this community has done through 60 years is noteworthy in itself. It’s been a tremendous amount of support,” said Austin.

