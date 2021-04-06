SCC offering employability skills class

Surry Community College is offering an employability skills lab on Wednesdays through May 5, to help job seekers with resumes, job applications, interviewing techniques, career exploration, and job searches. The free classes will be held at the Mount Airy Public Library. (Submitted photo)

Surry Community College will be holding an employability skills lab every Wednesday through May 5, at the Mount Airy Public Library, 145 Rockford St., Mount Airy from noon until 3 p.m.

The class offers an opportunity to receive assistance with resumes, job applications, interviewing techniques, career exploration, job search assistance, and anything else career related. This course provides employability skills training for unemployed and underemployed adults.

There is no cost to enroll in the class for any individual who is unemployed, underemployed, or has received notification of a pending layoff.

For more information or to apply, contact Jennifer Pardue, director of college and career readiness and HRD, at parduejs@surry.edu, 336-386-3674.