East Surry Homecoming Queen named

Homecoming Queen Hali Scott, escorted by her father Kevin Scott. (Charles Leftwich | Special to the News)

East Surry High School recently held its annual homecoming. As is the case with other schools in the region, the fall-time event, along with the high school football season, was moved to the spring this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hali Scott was named Homecoming Queen, while Abby Bruce was named Maid of Honor.