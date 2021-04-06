Surry Central Homecoming a success

April 6, 2021 John Peters II Community, News 0

Surry Central Student Body President Peggy Prevette crowns Cynthia Ramirez the 2020-21 Homecoming Queen. (Amy Cave | Special to the News)

<p>From left are 2020-21 Homecoming Queen Cynthia Ramirez, Elek Wyble, 2020-21 Homecoming Maid of Honor Megan Atkins and Dylan O’Neal. (Cory Smith | Mount Airy News)</p>

Surry Central High School recently held its Homecoming football game, with Cynthia Ramirez being named Homecoming Queen and Megan Atkins being named Homecoming Maid of Honor.

The festive event is usually held each autumn, but this year COVID-19 forced the football season, and related activities, into spring..