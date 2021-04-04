Aid available for some earthquake damaged homes

April 4, 2021 John Peters II News 0

DOBSON – Surry County homeowners may qualify for home repairs associated with damage from the August 9, 2020, Sparta earthquake. The Earthquake Homeowner Recovery Program provides assistance to repair, reconstruct, replace or reimburse owners for completed repairs. Owners can participate even if they have received funds from other sources, including the Small Business Administration (SBA) loans or private bank loans.

If a homeowner is approved for an SBA or private bank loan for home repairs, the state-funded Earthquake Homeowner Recovery Program can reimburse loan proceeds used for earthquake-related structural repairs, heating, ventilation (including chimneys), air conditioning or safety needs to make your home habitable, safe and sanitary. Non-emergency repairs, such as those used for cosmetic, non-structural repairs, appliance upgrades, and similar work, or property upgrades are not eligible for reimbursement.

The Office of State Budget Management (OSBM) Disaster Recovery team is working with the Division of Emergency Management (DEM) Individual Assistance program for earthquake assistance. If owners have submitted information to DEM, their case is still active and they are still eligible for assistance.

Eligibility criteria for the Homeowner Recovery Program include:

• Your home must have been damaged as a result of the August 9 Sparta earthquake;

• Your total household income must be at or below $84,300 a year;

• You must have occupied the damaged home as a primary residence;

• You must have owned the damaged home at the time of the disaster and you must still own the home;

• You must be a full-time resident of North Carolina and a United States citizen;

• The damaged home must be an eligible structure type and located in Surry County.

Homeowners can call 844-935-1744 to find out what assistance they may qualify for.

The OSBM Disaster Recovery team is also looking for contractors to make the home repairs. Any licensed general contractor, plumber, electrician, mechanical contractor, masonry contractor or skilled in general home repairs interested in getting on the list of local contractors should call 336-372-2999 or 844-935-1744.

Contractors can also stop by the OSBM Disaster Recovery team office at the Blue Ridge Business Development Center, at 115 Atwood St., Suite 401, in Sparta, Monday through Friday from 8 to 5 p.m. The list of contractors and their phone numbers will be available to any family that asks specifically for local contractors.

For more information, log onto www.osbm.nc.gov/earthquake-homeowner-recovery-program.