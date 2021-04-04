Black History Month celebration set for Saturday

Staff report

Several participants in the 2019 Black History Month Celebration are on stage, engaging with the audience. (Submitted photo)

As is the case with many events over the winter and now in spring, the annual Black History Month Celebration was postponed in February because of public gathering restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Postponed, but not canceled, and now that some of those restrictions are being eased, the celebration and related events will get underway this coming Saturday, April 10.

The day starts with a series of four Living Rhythms Drumming workshops that will be held hourly at noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. followed by a gathering at Blackmon Amphitheatre at 4 p.m. for a variety of activities.

Living Rhythms has been holding workshops and in-school seminars around the United States for nearly two decades, exposing students and audiences to the traditions of dance and music from West Africa. Saturday’s drumming classes are free, but advance registration is requested. Anyone interested may do so at www.surryarts.org.

Beginning at 4 p.m. is the annual art council’s Black History Celebration at the Blackmon Amphitheatre, featuring music, poetry, dance, stories, and other activities. Participants include the New Dynamic Voices of Praise, Chestnut Ridge PPBC Praise Team, Leon Shuff, Surry Sings and others. Social distancing will be observed and masks will be required.

Surry Sings will be rehearsing for the Black History Month Celebration on the Andy Griffith Playhouse stage on Thursday April 8, and Friday April 9 at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to rehearse and participate.

The workshops and the celebration are free and are sponsored in part by a Grassroots grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. This grant and the programs represent a partnership with the Surry County African American Historical and Genealogical Society and the Surry Arts Council.

Contact Marie Nicholson at mariejnic@hotmail.com with questions, to participate, or for more information.