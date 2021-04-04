Arts Council, museum seek ‘lost’ city money

On this most-religious of Christian-calendar weekends, officials of the Surry Arts Council and Mount Airy Museum of Regional History want local government leaders to giveth back what they have taketh away regarding funding.
Both organizations are requesting that the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners reinstate allocations the majority of city elected officials slashed last year after being approved by a previous city board in 2019 — before three new people joined the five-member group.
The “lame-duck” board voted in September and October of that year to designate long-range funding from the municipal budget totaling $2 million to aid building-related projects of the Arts Council and museum.
This included granting $1 million to the arts organization toward a planned multi-purpose facility near Blackmon Amphitheatre, to be allocated at the rate of $200,000 annually spread over five years — beginning with Fiscal 2019-20, covering the previous board’s tenure.
The museum, meanwhile, was tapped for $100,000 in municipal funding for that fiscal year, which included an encouragement for future commissioners to allocate the same figure annually over the next decade for a $1 million total. That money was sought to aid ongoing renovations at the downtown facility.
There was an acknowledgement that the board in place then could not commit future commissioners to the funding levels specified.
So last June after the three new commissioners had joined and changed the makeup of the city council, it voted 3-2 to terminate what the predecessors did, except for the $300,000 designated for the arts and museum organizations for 2019-20. That occurred out of respect for the former members whose service spanned that period.
With only four commissioners present, who rendered a 2-2 vote, then-Mayor David Rowe broke the tie by supporting cutting the future funding.
New year, new result?
With Rowe having resigned last fall and in view of the split decision among the commissioners, officials of the two defunded organizations apparently believe the climate is right to revisit the issue.
In requests released Tuesday as part of the city government’s annual budget preparations, Surry Arts Council Executive Director Tanya Jones is asking that the allocation to it be restored. This includes $200,000 during the next, 2021-22 fiscal year for its new facility construction.
Matt Edwards, executive director of Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, is seeking the $100,000 capital improvements allocation next year for the ongoing renovations which was to have been provided under the previous commissioners’ recommendation.
Although the city’s 2021-22 budget season is just beginning, heading toward a final vote in June on the fiscal year spending plan to go into effect on July 1, there already are some early returns concerning those requests.
This includes support for both sides of the matter.
“I can tell you right now what I think,” Commissioner Tom Koch said after receiving the requests Tuesday during a meeting in which a tight revenue situation facing the municipality was discussed.
“We don’t have $300,000 to give the museum and Arts Council every year,” Koch added concerning the long-term nature of the reinstatement attempt. “That’s my personal opinion.”
Koch, who has said money is needed for pressing needs of the city government instead, joined Commissioner Marie Wood and Rowe in the June 2020 vote to cut the long-range funding.
On the other hand, Commissioner Jon Cawley, who sided with the board’s Steve Yokeley in an unsuccessful attempt to retain the allocations for the museum and arts group, welcomes the updated requests.
“If I didn’t think it was the right thing, I wouldn’t have voted for it on the previous board, and still think it’s the right thing,” Cawley said Friday of his support for the future funding.
He pledged to respect any decision made by the board. “But my vote would be to keep it like we intended it,” Cawley said.
The North Ward commissioner pointed out that he is a consistent supporter of budget appropriations to the Surry Arts Council and museum. “They do tremendous work for our community, so I don’t see any reason not to do it,” Cawley said.
Along with seeking the funding reinstatement, the Surry Arts Council and Mount Airy Museum of Regional History are asking for city dollars in the 2021-22 fiscal year as part of ongoing special agency funding to supplement their operations.
That not only goes annually to those entities but the Mount Airy Public Library, a non-municipal facility operated through a regional system, and the Mount Airy Rescue Squad. City officials have provided such support for a number of years to recognize the important contributions those agencies make to the community.
For next year, the Surry Arts Council is requesting $87,500 for its yearly appropriation, the same as 2020-21. The museum is seeking $25,000, compared to $10,000 approved for this year.
In requesting the increase, Edwards, the museum official, cited “catastrophic effects” posed to non-profit cultural institutions by COVID-19.
Library officials are seeking a $1,000 hike — from $103,650 to $104,650 — while the Mount Airy Rescue Squad is requesting $10,000 for 2021-22 after being approved for $7,500 in the present fiscal year.
All four agencies initially were targeted for a 50% across-the-board cut in their special appropriations for this year as a way to help the municipality weather the financial crunch caused by the coronavirus crisis.
However, that funding was restored in the 2020-21 budget approved unanimously by the commissioners last June.
