Habitat dedicates new home

April 1, 2021 John Peters News, Top Stories 0
Staff report
<p>Kristen Branch, third from the left, poses for a photo with Greater Mount Airy Habitat for Humanity board members. From left are Habitat board members Barbara Blood, Amber Fleming, Branch, board chair Allison Harrell, board member Ellen Welch and Executive Director Marlin Yoder (Submitted photo)</p>

<p>Habitat board member Ellen Welch, left, and homeowner Kristen Branch show off a welcome cake that was part of the ribbon cutting ceremony. (Submitted photo)</p>

The Greater Mount Airy Habitat for Humanity recently held a ribbon cutting and dedication for a new home.

Kristen Branch and her two sons, Dylan and Josh, now have a new home, one they helped build, after the March 27 ceremony welcoming them to their new home in Pilot Mountain.

The organization helps families work their way into affordable homes, with no-interest mortgages. Those who qualify for the program help build “sweat equity” by helping with the construction of the home, as well as helping with other Habitat housing builds, putting in a minimum of 200 hours of work.