Mayfest cancelled again over COVID restrictions

March 31, 2021 John Peters II News, Top Stories 0
By Dean Palmer Special to the News

Main Street will be without the crowds this Mothers Day weekend as the Pilot Mountain Civic Club has announced the cancellation of the Mayfest street festival. (File photo).

The Pilot Mountain Civic Club announced last week that for the second consecutive year, the Pilot Mountain Mayfest street festival has been canceled.

“It is with great sadness that we announce we will have to cancel Mayfest again this year,” civic club President Michelle Fallin said. “Mayfest is such a special tradition for our club and our town. It’s our biggest fundraiser each year and it’s something we look forward to and enjoy. It allows us to give thousands of dollars to other non-profits in need. And everyone enjoys visiting here for Mayfest.”

Fallin explained that while COVID-19 restrictions are being eased, the current number of people who may gather outside is limited to 100. She explained that Mayfest historically draws thousands each day and the club is unable to effectively limit crowd size. While the current order is due to expire April 30, the few remaining days before Mayfest would leave the club unable to make necessary plans to hold the festival.

“It’s sad for us,” Fallin noted. “So many of our members have participated for so many years. And Mayfest is what brought me to the club. We miss doing this.”

While planning for the festival has been underway, Fallin said that organizers had realized from the beginning of the year that having to cancel was a likely possibility.

“But we decided to go ahead with plannning and hope for the best. Now we’re exploring other options as we continue to plan how best to raise funds.”

Recognizing the ongoing need in order to meet the club goal of providing funds to other non-profit groups and agencies, the club has established a fundraising committee. One event is now being planned, with details on a May chicken dinner to be announced soon.

In another fundraiser for the club, The Pilot Realty Group is preparing to finish a project that allows parents to have volunteers “Easter Egg My House.” Volunteers will hide eggs outside the chosen home, allowing youngsters to wake up to a lawn filled with colorful goodie-filled eggs.

“Our community has always been passionate about Mayfest,” Fallin said. “Now we’re hoping they’ll help us make up for this loss in our community by keeping up with our other fundraisers and events. We hope they’ll follow our Mayfest and Pilot Mountain Civic Club Facebook pages to keep an eye on what we’re doing. We’ve been devastated by this and we’re working hard to make up for it.”