Westfield Elementary marks World Down Syndrome Day

March 30, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

Camden Roberson wore his crazy socks on World Down Syndrome Day. (Submitted photo)

Fifth grader Dare King wore mismatched socks to raise awareness for Down Syndrome. (Submitted photo)

First grader Leyton Dailey shows off his socks. (Submitted photo)

Westfield Elementary School celebrated World Down Syndrome Day on Monday, March 22, in honor of their own, Camden Roberson.

Students and staff wore funky, crazy, or cool socks to celebrate all friends who have Down Syndrome. People with Down Syndrome have three copies of the 21st chromosome and each year, about 6,000 babies born in the United States have Down Syndrome. Westfield students wanted to do their part in a fun way to raise awareness of this condition.