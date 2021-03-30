Cedar Ridge Elementary marks One School, One Book

March 30, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

Kindergarten student Sofia Rodriguez looks through Pet Wars. (Submitted photo)

<p>Fifth graders Mason Cornett and Gracie Senter read through Pet Wars. (Submitted photo)</p>

Fifth graders Mason Cornett and Gracie Senter read through Pet Wars. (Submitted photo)

<p>Second grader Jayden Vasquez looks over Pet Wars. (Submitted photo).</p>

Second grader Jayden Vasquez looks over Pet Wars. (Submitted photo).

For the fourth consecutive year, Cedar Ridge Elementary School is spending the spring utilizing the One Book, One school program, meaning everyone in the school reads the same book together.

The school is reading, “Pet Wars” together. Staff members throughout the school have taken turns recording chapters of the book. Each day, students listen to a chapter read aloud to them, and follow along in the book.

The first year the school did this, students battled between two books, to see which one was voted most liked. The book chosen was, “Junie B Jones, Dumb Bunny.” The second year, students all read “The Contract.” Last year, right before the pandemic began, students were surprised with an assembly set up that was just like Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory. After the assemble, all students were given a copy of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” to enjoy together.