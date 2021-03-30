Flat Rock Elementary students welcomed back with yellow

One of the classrooms at Rockford Elementary School decorated in yellow. (Submitted photo)

<p>Teaching Assistant Renee Greeson serves cups of lemonade at the lemonade stand in the grades 3-5 building. There was another lemonade stand available in the Prek-2 building. (Submitted photo)</p>

<p>Second grader Kamron Galloway is the proud owner of The Lemonade War and a cup of lemonade. (Submitted photo)</p>

Flat Rock Elementary School faculty and students found themselves recently surrounded by the color yellow.

When students returned from spring break, not only was the faculty all wearing yellow to great students, but the hallways and classrooms were decorated in yellow.

Later that week was the kickoff to One Book One School with The Lemonade War by Jacqueline Davies. As part of the celebration, each student received a new copy of The Lemonade War and enjoyed a cup of lemonade from the Lemonade Stand.

Additional activities have been planned by the Literacy Committee for each chapter of the book as well as a grand finale.