Suspect in Surry machete attack linked to Va. homicide

DOBSON — A Virginia man jailed for a machete attack in Surry County also is wanted for questioning in the death of a woman whose body was discovered in that state a day before his arrest locally.
Jason Emory Whittaker, 37, of 622 Dalton St., Marion, Virginia, is charged in Surry with two felonies, assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury, and being a fugitive from justice from another state, which could lead to his extradition there.
The assault case stems from an incident on March 19 in the Crutchfield community of southern Surry near the Yadkin County line, where Whittaker is accused of attacking Curtis Wayne Blevins, 39, of 1040 N. Ridge Drive, Yadkinville, during an altercation.
Patrol deputies with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene and made contact with Blevins, who advised them of his injuries from the machete, according to an account supplied Monday by Capt. Scott Hudson.
The victim is said to have been treated at an area hospital and released.
Whittaker, meanwhile, was located by deputies near the scene of the incident. He initially was considered a person of interest in the machete assault and later identified as the attacker.
The Virginia man subsequently was confined in the Surry County Jail.
“He is still being housed at our facility,” Hudson added Monday. Whittaker is incarcerated under a $550,000 secured bond that was set when he had a first appearance before a local judicial official.
The assault inquiry, which is still ongoing, was initiated by the deputies who while on the scene of the attack also requested the assistance of the Criminal Investigation Division of the Surry Sheriff’s Office.
“Our agency as well as Yadkin County was involved in investigating the incident,” Hudson said of the sheriff’s office there.
Virginia case
Hudson explained that the filing of the fugitive from justice warrant against Whittaker relates to him being identified as a person of interest in the death of Teresa Lynn Mathena Greer, 54.
Her body was found in a home destroyed by fire early on March 18 in Marion, the day before Whittaker’s arrest in North Carolina.
While Whittaker has not been charged in connection with the woman’s death, he is thought to be the last person who saw her alive. The relationship between the two was not readily known.
Capt. Hudson said Monday that the Surry Sheriff’s Office had been in contact with detectives in Marion about questioning Whittaker in the Greer case.
At last report, evidence was still being collected and analyzed in Marion, where the police chief pledged that every possible resource had been devoted to the probe. The Virginia State Police’s forensics division has helped process evidence.
If this leads to charges against Whittaker in the woman’s death, extradition proceedings could be launched in Dobson to return him to Virginia.
It was reported during the weekend that autopsy results had not been received for Greer to indicate whether she died from injuries in the fire or if it was set to conceal some other cause of death.
Authorities in Virginia have sought to pinpoint Whittaker’s activities from the time of the Thursday morning fire in Marion on March 18 until his arrest in Surry the next night. This includes looking to speak with anyone who had contact with Whittaker during that time frame.
U.S. marshals in North Carolina also have worked to track down people who were in contact with or who might have traveled with Whittaker there, according to reports from Virginia. His reason for being in Surry County is unclear.
In asking such individuals to be forthcoming, Marion’s police chief has made it known that anyone who knew Whitaker was involved in Greer’s death from foul play and helped him flee could be charged as an accessory after the fact.
At the time of the fire, Whittaker was being sought on an unrelated charge of domestic assault.
For now, he faces appearances in Surry District Court on both April 22 and June 18 on the assault and fugitive matters.
