Surry County schools take part in art competition

March 28, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

DOBSON —Surry County School System students recently competed in the Regional NCASA Art Showcase Competition, with several bringing home awards and honors.

Art Showcase is a competition that recognizes the best individual artists and art programs in North Carolina schools, according to Surry County School officials. Students are presented with a prompt and given one month to create their submission. This year’s theme for the competition was “Words and Actions Matter: An Indelible Moment.”

Media categories include painting, drawing, collage, photography, and other creative efforts. Electronic copies of submissions are sent to NCASA and forwarded to judges. Individuals with the top score in their respective categories automatically advance to the state finals. The top five scoring schools from each division also advance to the state finals and are evaluated by judges in a live exhibition.

The following middle schools advance to the State Finals: J. Sam Gentry Middle and Pilot Mountain Middle, which placed third. The following high schools advance to the State Finals: Surry Central High and North Surry High.

Surry County Schools celebrates the following individual students who will advance to the State Finals:

● Meadowview Magnet Middle: Ever Eldridge – photography

● Surry Early College: Elorah Gillispie – digital media

The J. Sam Gentry Middle team placed first in the West Region Middle School Division. Team members are:

● Ava McMillian – Painting

● Cassidy Mills – Drawing

● Payten Sechrist – Sculpture

● Kinston Nichols – Mixed Media

● Carter Hull – Digital Media

● Gracie Bullins – Printmaking

● Sierra Radford – Photography

● Kenedi Blaire Rogers – Collage

The North Surry High School team placed fourth and team members are:

● Jacey Ward – painting

● Grant Mauldin – drawing

● Carrigan Willard – mixed media

● Bella Jones – collage

● Maddie Creed – digital media

● Reece Niston – photography

● Lanee Kyle – sculpture

The Surry Central High School team placed second and team members advancing are:

● Joy Tilley – Collage

● Adora Dudley – Printmaking

● Emma Cooke – Digital Media

● Laken Creed – Painting

● Lanie Fitzgerald – Photography

● Delia Chavez – Sculpture

● Joshua Marion – Drawing

● Yadira Branch – Mixed Media