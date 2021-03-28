Street-paving contract approved in city

By Tom Joyce

Traveling certain roadways in Mount Airy will soon become a little smoother thanks to the awarding of a $331,930 paving contract by city officials.

The Mount Airy Board of Commissioners unanimously has tapped Sowers Construction Co. for the job that will include resurfacing 11 different streets in a northern section of town off U.S. 52.

Those roadways include Laurel Lane, Pine Creek Trail, Laurel Creek Drive, Boston Circle, Camelia Court, Foxledge Lane, Valleyview Drive, Hadley Road, Lovill Circle, Paige Street and John Street.

The work on Mount Airy’s 2021 Street Resurfacing Project — using about 4,200 tons of asphalt — is expected to be completed by the end of June, when the 2020-21 fiscal year concludes.

Sowers Construction submitted the lowest bid among five contractors vying for the paving contract. It outbid the company offering the second-lowest proposal by nearly $20,000, Carl Rose and Sons of Elkin, at $351,488.

Two other bids received by the city were in that same general range, with the highest totaling $458,560, from APAC-Atlantic Inc. of Winston-Salem.

City staff members recommended the award to Sowers Construction based on the company’s past performance on local resurfacing projects and its good working relationship with the municipality.

When awarding the contract to Sowers Construction during their last meeting on March 18, the commissioners approved a total budget figure of $348,527 for the repaving, including a 5-percent contingency to cover possible cost overruns.

Funding for the road improvements is coming from the State Street Aid to Municipalities program of the N.C. Department of Transportation, commonly known as Powell Bill money.

It is generated from state gas tax revenues that are given back to cities and towns across North Carolina based on a formula set by legislators in Raleigh. Seventy-five percent of the fund distribution is based on population and 25 percent on the number of locally maintained street miles, which totals 73 in Mount Airy’s case.

The DOT is responsible for maintaining major routes including U.S. 52 and U.S. 601 which are part of its transportation network along with state-designated highways such as N.C. 89 and N.C. 103. But the municipality keeps up city-owned roadways within its limits using Powell Bill proceeds.

Mount Airy’s latest round of repaving represents Year Five of a multi-year plan approved by the commissioners in the past.

It has involved undertaking street-resurfacing projects clustered in one neighborhood at a time according to a priority system targeting the greatest needs.

The municipality’s budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year that began on July 1 projected Powell Bill funding of $310,807 for the period, but $296,444 was actually designated later in the year — a shortfall of more than $14,000.

City Manager Barbara Jones has said this presumably resulted from the impact of COVID-19 on travel and gas tax revenues.

