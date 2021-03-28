Quietly riding off in the sunset

While being named as school system’s principal of the year is a significant honor, it’s not necessarily unusual. Many of North Carolina’s school systems go through the process of selecting, and honoring, school leaders in this way every year.

But for Mount Airy City School’s Jason Dorsett, his selection for the recognition came a little bit differently on Friday — the honor was announced not only in front of his family and colleagues, but also in front of an audience that included State Rep. Sarah Stevens and Rep. Kyle Hall, along with educational leaders from across the North Carolina.

The two state legislators, along with some of the educational leaders, were on hand for a tour of the city school facilities and a chance to meet with local educators, as many North Carolina school systems are preparing to return students to full-time in-person education.

That led to some of them visiting Mount Airy to pick the brains of local school officials, since the city school system has had in-person classroom learning five days a week since Aug. 17, without a single cluster of COVID-19 cases.

“The day was a packed agenda that included various groups touring Mount Airy Middle School and Mount Airy High School,” said Carrie Venable, executive officer of communications for the city school system.

The day’s tour ended in the Mount Airy High School Blue Bear Cafe where guests were served beverages and snacks by students.

“Students spoke about their experiences attending the district since kindergarten and FreeBird McKinney, director of legislative affairs for the NC State Board of Education, welcomed the group. He explained the purpose of the visit and shared his perspective by saying, ‘Our goal is to travel around and to learn about different districts, to listen to your voices and the students said it perfectly, you have established the choice to go back to in-person learning. This is the only high school in the state that offered in person learning since last August. It’s such an exemplary model and such an inspiration to the rest of the state to know you guys had the courage and leadership to take that chance and man has it paid off’ .”

Then McKinney pivoted, catching Dorsett offguard with the rest of his talk.

“We are also here to celebrate leadership at all levels, but first we want to bring in some special guests,” McKinney said.

That is when members of the Dorsett family entered from their hiding spot. The youngest daughter, Caroline, walked out with a basket of goodies and balloons to a room of onlookers. Much to the surprise of Dorsett, McKinney continued, “I do not believe you can find a more inspiring school leader than Jason Dorsett. To lead this charge to be the only high school in the state offering five days in person, we are here to celebrate him being named the Mount Airy City Schools 2020-2021 Principal of the Year.”

Following the applause of the room, Dorsett shared, “It is really a wonderful honor. This year we have all worked so hard. To know that we have been here every single day, it’s because of students. They deserve this. We made this happen. We knew from the start that we needed to be in school and it was up to us to make that happen. Our teachers have gone above and beyond every day. I’m very grateful. I made a choice several years ago to return back to a school, to Mount Airy High School, and it’s because of students and this great staff. I love what I do. What a wonderful surprise.”

“Mr. Dorsett navigated many challenges during this pandemic making sure staff members were safe and helping students safely return to the activities they love,” said city schools Superintendent Dr. Kim Morrison. “He always puts students first and we are proud to award Mr. Dorsett Mount Airy City School’s Principal of the Year.”

Dorsett’s recognition came just two days short of the one-year anniversary of Gov. Roy Cooper shutting down schools across the state temporarily with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic. While no one knew, at that time, how long the shutdown would last, school officials had hoped to return to the classroom before the end of the school year.

That did not happen, and many school systems around the state — and nation — have been running on altered schedules this school year, with limited in-person teaching, relying on virtual learning and staggered attendance schedules.

“Mount Airy High School’s Principal Jason Dorsett experienced a number of tough situations as seniors of his school were losing their final performances, final sports season, prom, and most celebrated event, graduation,” Venable said in a statement about the award recognition. “Other students also suffered the loss of these highly anticipated events including induction ceremonies where family members and fellow students would be in attendance.”

Dorsett is a Mount Airy High School graduate. He obtained his undergraduate degree from Methodist University and his Master of School Administration from Appalachian State University. He is married to Angel Dorsett, and is the father of Christopher, Evan, Elizabeth, and Caroline.

His career in education began in 1999 as a fourth grade teacher in Surry County Schools. Dorsett began serving students in Mount Airy City Schools in 2007 as the assistant principal of Mount Airy High School. Since 2012 he has been the principal of Jones Intermediate School where he was named 2014 Wells Fargo District Principal of the Year.

In 2016, he became the chief operations officer of Mount Airy City Schools. He returned to Mount Airy High School in 2018 as interim principal, accepted the role of principal the following year and has been working with high school students, staff, and families since.