Quietly riding off in the sunset

March 28, 2021 John Peters II News, Top Stories 0

DA Bowman retiring after 25 years

By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

Long-time District Attorney Ricky Bowman will be retiring on Wednesday, ending a nearly 26-year career in office. When he steps down, he’ll be ending the longest current tenure of any district attorney in North Carolina. (Submitted photo)

Come Thursday, there will be a new District Attorney in town — Tim R. Watson.

That’s because long-time District Attorney Ricky Bowman will tip his cap to his staff a final time on Wednesday, then head off into retirement.

If that sounds almost like the script from an Old West movie, that’s because Bowman, who is known for his reluctance to engage with the media, has declined interview requests about his retirement because “I wanted to leave like a cowboy in an old western movie. I wanted to ride quietly off into the sunset with a smile on my face.”

Bowman is a Surry County native, having been born at Hugh Chatham Hospital, raised in the county, and graduating from Surry Central High School. After graduating from Surry Community College, he left town long enough to graduate from Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, then from Campbell University law school in 1984.

Upon passing the state bar exam he began operating a private law practice until May 1, 1995, when Gov. Jim Hunt appointed him to the post of district attorney for both Surry and Stokes counties.

On Wednesday, 25 years and 10 months after he assumed the post, Bowman will be walking out of the office doors for the final time as DA — and in the process ending the longest active district attorney tenure in the state.

Bowman said he’s been thinking about stepping for some time, since he became eligible for state retirement nearly two years ago.

“Finally, last fall, I decided I would retire this spring, so March 31 was selected,” he said.

Over his time in office, Bowman has never faced a competitive election, having run for re-election unopposed seven times. Among the achievements in office that Bowman cites include working with area judges to establish the administrative traffic court, probation court, plea court, and trial court.

Now that he’s stepping away from the law — he’s served as an attorney for nearly 37 years — Bowman said he’s got plenty to keep him busy.

“I have been married to Lorri for soon to be 37 years. I have two grown children, my son Zach and a daughter Lindsay and her husband, Hal Epperson. I am a member and have attended New Home Church of Christ for more than 50 years…I plan to get busy living,” he says of his retirement. “I want to spend even more time with family and enjoy life to the fullest.”

Bowman will be replaced by Watson, who Gov. Roy Cooper appointed earlier this month to fill the vacant seat Bowman’s retirement will create.

Watson has been serving as the senior assistant district attorney under Bowman. Previously, he was an attorney in private practice. Watson earned his Associate in Arts from Surry Community College, his Bachelor of Arts from Winston-Salem State University and his Juris Doctor from North Carolina Central University School of Law.

He was not available for comment. Watson will face re-election in November 2022.