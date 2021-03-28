Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Marty Lee Draughn, 44, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony obtaining property by false pretense. He is also wanted for failing to appear in court and has several outstanding OFA’s for felony aid and abet obtain property false pretense and felony possess stolen property;

• Reid Carlton Jones, 54, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony breaking and entering and felony larceny from construction site;

• Corey Jacob Hawks, 34, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for assault on a female.

• Ronnie Lee Blevins, 38, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of heroin, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and having an open container of alcohol in the passenger area.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.