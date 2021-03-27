Primland auction to benefit needy

March 27, 2021 John Peters II News 0

MEADOWS OF DAN, VIRGINIA – Primland, a 12,000-acre resort in the Blue Ridge Mountains, will be launching its Second Annual Primland Cares Online Auction on Monday, with proceeds going toward the Patrick County Food Bank and the Primland Employee Assistance Program.

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday bids can be entered at RallyUp (https://go.rallyup.com/79e871). The auction ends on Wednesday, March 31 at 8 p.m.

Last year the auction raised $62,500 in response to the pandemic, to help those in need as COVID-19 drastically altered people’s lives.

“Primland is honored to help the good people in our wonderful community,” said Primland Vice President Steve Helms, who grew up in Patrick County. “The auction items are unique, creative, and exceptional. There are things for every individual’s tastes and preferred leisure activities. Everyone was so generous with their bids last year, and we hope to surpass the benefit total this year.”

A sample of auction items include a spot in the annual Jay Haas Golf Skills Challenge, Tree House Romance Package, three-night mountain family getaway, private romantic dinner in the resort’s new Schlumberger Wine Cellar, and other items.

For more information about Primland, visit www.Primland.com.