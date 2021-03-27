White Plains counselor achieves certification

DOBSON — White Plains Elementary School Counselor Jennie Smith is one of thousands of teachers across the United States to achieve National Board certification, and one of 78 National Board certified teachers in the Surry County School System.

In a school year, during which in-person learning came to a standstill in many locations, 2,576 educators pursued and received National Board certification.

“Our work is about driving teaching quality and assuring that all students have equal access to the best possible teachers. Just this past year we have seen policymakers support board certification; communities applaud teachers in virtual, in-person, and hybrid roles; and teachers themselves strive to improve their practice and deliver on behalf of their students. I couldn’t bemore proud of all educators but especially NBCTs and those engaged in the process,” said Peggy Brookins, NBCT president and CEO of The National Board.