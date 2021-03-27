Westfield Elementary celebrates reading

Bryson Thompson brought his blanket and flashlight to use while reading.

Submitted photo

Kaden Leonard brought his blanket to use while reading.

Submitted photo

Rebekah Dolinger wore her favorite hat on hat day.

Submitted photo

Nevaeh Friend celebrated wacky Wednesday with wacky hair.

Submitted photo

Annabell Branson dressed in her colorful outfit for rainbow day.

Submitted photo

While Read Across America Week is normally celebrated the first week of March, Westfield Elementary students and staff a have been celebrating reading for the entire month.

The observance kicked off on March 1 with Mismatched Monday. They also had Hat Day, Wacky Wednesday, Dress Like a Friend, and Silly Socks/PJ Day.

The second week was celebrated by wearing different colors symbolizing Dr. Seuss’s quote, “I can read in red. I can read in blue. I can read in pickle color, too.”

Monday of that week was Red Day, Tuesday was Blue Day, Wednesday, Green Day, and Thursday was Rainbow Day. They plan to end out the month with events planned around the quotes, “Reading is Magical,” and “Books Make us Soar.”