Mount Airy homecoming set for Friday

March 25, 2021 John Peters II Community, News 0

Katheryn Lachino

Bailey Sizemore

Brie Banten

Alexia Arellano

Morgan Clifton

Kayden Jenkins

Junior Class representatives Sofia Stafford, Morgan Hiatt, and Calissa Watson.

Sophomore Class representatives Mercer Meadows, Kristen Bedsaul, and Charlotte Hauser.

Freshman Class representatives Ella Brant, Carlie Utt, and Danielle Diefedort.

Mount Airy High School is scheduled to celebrate homecoming on Friday night. The event, usually held during the fall football season, is being celebrated this year in the spring, as a result of the football season being moved to spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senior Homecoming Court representatives are Alexia Arellano, Brie Banten, Morgan Clifton, Kayden Jenkins, Katheryn Lachino, and Bailey Sizemore.

Other class representatives include: Juniors Sofia Stafford, Morgan Hiatt, Calissa Watson; sophomores Mercer Meadows, Kristen Bedsaul, Charlotte Hauser; and freshmen Ella Brant, Carlie Utt, and Danielle Diefedort.