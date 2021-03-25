Grandparents raising grandchildren

March 25, 2021 John Peters II

Local couple starts group to offer support

By Reid Perry Mount Airy News Intern

Rich and Allene Young, with their granddaughter, Sebellah. The Youngs have custody of Sebellah, who is their granddaughter, and are now running a local support group for grandparents raising their grandchildren. (Submitted photo)

In February a local support group for grandparents raising their own grandchildren held its first meeting.

Known as Mount Airy Grands, the group was started by Arizona native Rich Young, who, along with his wife, Allene, raises his granddaughter.

“We feel like there are a lot of grandparents in the area who need support. Sometimes you just need a safe place to go and say ‘Here’s what’s going on, and does anyone know how to help’,” Young said.

Young and his wife Allene moved to Mount Airy in December 2019 partly to settle down and raise their 6 year-old granddaughter, Sebellah. The couple had previously been living in Prescott, Arizona, where Young was in charge of a similar support group. Young has worked in the human services field for more than 30 years and, as such, has a considerable amount of experience in the area.

“We chose Mount Airy because the schools are pretty good, our granddaughter started kindergarten this year. We are very fortunate that we have a lot of resources to help us, a lot of grandparents don’t have those resources,” said Young. “The challenges are great, but the blessings outnumber the challenges.”

The process of gaining custody of their granddaughter was not an easy one for the Youngs, spanning three years of dealing with the courts and the difficult biological parents. After finally gaining custody of their granddaughter in May 2018, the couple decided that they wanted to use the knowledge gained from their own experience to help other grandparents in similar situations. As a result, they started the first support group in Arizona in the fall of 2018. When they moved to Mount Airy, they started a similar group, though their efforts have been hampered some by the pandemic.

Group meetings for Mount Airy Grands will be held exclusively online via Zoom until COVID-19 passes and it is safe to hold meetings in person. Virtual meetings will likely continue to be held simultaneously for those who prefer to meet that way instead.

“We hope in the fall to actually do in-person meetings. We approached the school district here and they are partnering with us, the schools have said we could use their facilities as a place to meet,” Young said.

While the group was created with the goal of helping grandparents, Young noted that others in similar parental situations such as aunts and uncles are more than welcome to join the group. Young hopes to get the number of average participants in meetings up to 8 to 12 people, similar to what he had in Arizona.

“We want to provide a safe place for people to come and connect with other people who understand their experience,” Young said.

According to AARP, more than two and a half million children in the United States are raised by their grandparents. This can largely be attributed to the increasing opiate epidemic throughout the country, creating an unfit environment for children to be raised in by their biological parents.

Mount Airy Grands meets via Zoom from 6-7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. Visit https://mountairygrands.com/ or contact mountairygrands@gmail.com for more information.